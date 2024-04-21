Protesters in Europe call for end to Gaza genocide

The rallies were held in Germany’s capital Berlin, Ireland’s capital city Dublin and the Swiss city Geneva on Saturday, according to media reports.

In Berlin, almost 2,000 people marched on the federal parliament, Bundestag, expressing outrage at their government for supporting the genocide in Gaza by selling arms to Israel.

They chanted slogans such as "Germany is financing, Israel is bombing", and "No weapons to Israel."

The Germans also carried placards with signs reading “As Jews, we call for an end to supporting genocide”.

In Geneva, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Place de Neuve Square, marching through the streets of the city before concluding their rally outside the UN office.

Like the Germans, the protesters in Geneva also chanted slogans in condemnation of the Israeli regime over its genocide in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire there.

The protesters also chanted slogans against US President Joe Biden over his support for the Israeli regime and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And in Dublin, people attended the rally organized by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

They called for a stop to the Israeli attacks in Gaza, and urged the boycott of the “apartheid” regime.

People across Europe have held numerous rallies in support of Gaza ever since the Palestinian enclave was hit by the devastating Israeli war in early October.

The Europeans are furious at their governments’ political and military support of the Israeli regime.

At least 34,049 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in intense Israeli attacks in Gaza since the war began.

endNewsMessage1