US, UK conduct fresh airstrikes in SW Yemen
News code : ۱۴۶۹۲۶۷
The United States and Britain have conducted fresh airstrikes on Yemen’s southwestern areas.
According to Al-Masirah TV, the airstrikes targeted Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz on Sunday night.
The Yemeni TV network has not provided more details on the offensive.
Last Monday, the US-UK coalition hit Yemen’s strategic western province of Hudaydah.
That airstrike took place after the Yemeni Navy carried out an operation targeting the British ship (HOPE ISLAND) in the Red Sea.