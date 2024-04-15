Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

US, UK conduct fresh airstrikes in SW Yemen

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۶۹۲۶۷
The link copied

​The United States and Britain have conducted fresh airstrikes on Yemen’s southwestern areas.

According to Al-Masirah TV, the airstrikes targeted Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz on Sunday night.

The Yemeni TV network has not provided more details on the offensive.

Last Monday, the US-UK coalition hit Yemen’s strategic western province of Hudaydah.

That airstrike took place after the Yemeni Navy carried out an operation targeting the British ship (HOPE ISLAND) in the Red Sea.

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london