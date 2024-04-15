US, UK conduct fresh airstrikes in SW Yemen

According to Al-Masirah TV, the airstrikes targeted Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz on Sunday night.

The Yemeni TV network has not provided more details on the offensive.

Last Monday, the US-UK coalition hit Yemen’s strategic western province of Hudaydah.

That airstrike took place after the Yemeni Navy carried out an operation targeting the British ship (HOPE ISLAND) in the Red Sea.

