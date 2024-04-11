UN chief regrets 'conflict and hunger' in Gaza on Eid al-Fitr

Guterres wrote a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday: “Every year, I express my best wishes for #EidAlFitr to the Muslim community around the world.”

“My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan, and many other places – because of conflict and hunger – so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly,” the UN chief added.

Palestinian resistance fighters have been engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli regime’s forces ever since the Gaza war broke out on October 7. The resistance groups have time and again said that they will continue to fight the regime to force it to stop its crimes and attacks in Gaza, which have so far killed 33,482 people, mostly women and children.

Nearly 25 million people, half of the population in Sudan, are affected by conflict, and around 18 million people are subject to famine in the African country.

