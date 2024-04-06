China calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

China's representative to the United Nations said on Friday local time at the Security Council meeting that Israel must stop targeting humanitarian organizations and their employees in Gaza.

He stated that all land crossings with the Gaza Strip must be opened.

"We demand the implementation of the binding resolution of the Security Council for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," he added.

The representative of China continued in this meeting of the UN Security Council that Palestine's request to join the United Nations as a full member should be supported.

endNewsMessage1