No easy way out of Gaza quagmire for Israel: expert

“While Iran, as a member of the axes of resistance in the region, has kept its distance from the Gaza war, Israel has entered a quagmire in the Gaza war from which it is not easy to get out,” Abedi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “It should also be noted that the Al-Aqsa storm severely weakened Israel's deterrence.”

The expert added, “Therefore, Tel Aviv is trying to change the shape and equations of the war and find a partner for the scandal of defeat in Gaza. In other words, Israel's aggressive actions against Iran's interests, especially the recent aggression, is an attempt to involve Iran in a war whose prospects are not clear.”

She continued, “This year's Quds Day will be a special day for global solidarity, or at least the Islamic world, against Israel. Quds Day is the day of the Palestinian cause and the Islamic cause.”

Regarding her analysis of Iran's response to this Israeli crime in targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Abedi said, “Iran's response to Israel's aggressive action against Iran's interests is inevitable.”

