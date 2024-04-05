Zionist forces attack Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque

Al Jazeera wrote on Friday that the Zionist forces clashed with Palestinian worshippers after they marched in support of the Gazan people who have been under Israeli regime's attacks for more than six months.

The marches happened on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan which is known as World Quds Day when people hold rallies in support of the cause of Palestine.

The Zionist forces sent some drones to shoot tear gas at the marchers, the report said.

It added that eight Palestinians have been arrested.

