Netanyahu pursuing Cairo talks to escape internal crisis: expert

“Netanyahu is under pressure in Israel to agree on the release of prisoners,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Referring to the Cairo talks over prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, the expert said, “Regarding the negotiations that were held in Cairo during the past days, it should be said that Hamas did not send any team to participate in these negotiations, and the reason for this is that the conditions of this process were not fulfilled in the past negotiations.”

He added, “This is while Netanyahu needs negotiations because inside Tel Aviv, he is under extensive pressure from the families of Israeli prisoners.”

The expert noted, “Netanyahu has been trying to quickly reach an agreement that would lead to the release of Israeli prisoners, and for this reason, he has granted the head of the Mossad more powers in negotiations than in the past.”

