Ultimate victory will be for Palestine: Al-Nakhalah

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Al-Nakhalah said that the active diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has played a great role in explaining the positions of the Palestinian resistance and supporting it, and this was what was expected.

"We know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by the Palestinian resistance since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and has paid for it, and many sanctions have been imposed against Iran to defend Palestinian rights," Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine said.

He pointed out that Iran is the supporter of the Palestinian nation and if it was not for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Palestine would not have been able to continue its stability in Al-Aqsa storm.

Amirabdollahian and al-Nakhalah in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.



endNewsMessage1