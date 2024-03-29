Improving relations with Europe can balance Iran’s relations with China and Russia: expert

“It is not a secret to anyone that in the conditions of the oppressive Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two countries of Russia and China have a good capacity to cooperate with us. China and Russia are both large markets, have technological capacity that can be used. At the same time, it is necessary to find a kind of balancing factor in relations with these two countries. I think that finding solutions to improve and promote relations with Europe can be a balancing factor in relations with China and Russia,” Eqbali said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He noted, “Last year, Russia and China signed statements that were naturally out of the framework of the two countries' relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and there was no expectation of such a thing. But the type of relations of Russia and China in the international arena with different countries is defined based on the principles and national interests of the two countries. The two countries regulate their relations with different countries based on interests.”

