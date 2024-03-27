Persian Gulf region will be calm if Gaza war ends: expert

“In 1403 [Iranian calendar year], if the war in Gaza ends, there will be a clear peace in the Persian Gulf, and in the meantime, Tehran's relations with the countries of this region will be subject to peace and all-round cooperation,” Mirabian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In the area of the Persian Gulf, the most important issue was the establishment and improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which was able to move the region towards peace, and its effects can be clearly seen in the case of the Yemen war.”

The expert pointed out that the effect of Iran-Saudi thaw was to the extent that the Saudis did not cooperate with Washington against Sana'a and basically showed their adherence to the ceasefire with Yemen. In other words, after seven years of war, the normalization of relations between Tehran and Riyadh led to a ceasefire and peace in Yemen, he added.

