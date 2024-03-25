Jordanians hold rally in support of Gaza

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the Jordanian protesters denounced the genocide and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Jordan’s security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters who tried to march toward the Israeli regime’s embassy in Amman. Several arrests were made as well.

The Israeli regime began its war on Gaza following the unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation by Palestine’s Hamas Resistance Movement on the southern Israeli-occupied territories in the early hours of October 7. Hamas said the operation was in response to more than seven decades of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and the occupation of their land.

Global calls for an end to the war has been growing amid intensified Israeli attacks and restrictions that have so far left more than 32,200 Palestinians dead in Gaza and created a humanitarian disaster which is worsening by the hour, according to international organizations.

