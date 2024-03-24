Far right groups likely to win elections in Europe: expert

“In the current year of 1403 (Iranian calendar year), we will see again the rise of far-right groups in Europe but I think these groups will not succeed,” Faraji Rad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In Austria, these groups won elections but they did not succeed in implement their slogans. We should not that these groups ascend to power and then disappear after a while. Of course, in the past, with the rise of Trump, far right groups in Europe were energized. In the new year, they are looking for Trump’s re-election in the U.S. presidential elections.”

The former ambassador noted, “Finally, I should say that far right factions can ultimately change internal policies but we should note that democracy is rooted in Europe and problems in the European Union are so big that far rights cannot easily tackle them.”

