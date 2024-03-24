The State Investigative Committee stated that more than 150 people were also injured in the assault, for which the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group has claimed responsibility.

Russia's state Investigative Committee disclosed on Saturday that 133 individuals lost their lives in the assault, with concerns mounting that the count may escalate further due to the extensive damage inflicted on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region. The attackers, who perpetrated a shooting spree inside the concert hall, were swiftly detained by Russian authorities, with all four suspects apprehended.

President Putin, in a televised address, disclosed that among the 11 individuals detained were the four gunmen. He asserted, "They attempted to evade capture and fled towards Ukraine, where preliminary information suggests arrangements were made for their passage across the state border." The FSB security service affirmed that the assailants had ties to Ukraine and were seized near the border before being transported to Moscow for further proceedings.

The attackers stormed the concert hall, indiscriminately targeting civilians at close range and setting the venue ablaze before fleeing the scene. Subsequently, Russian law enforcement intercepted and apprehended the suspects near the Ukrainian border.

President Putin, announcing a national day of mourning on March 24, vowed retribution for all involved in orchestrating the attack. "All those responsible, from perpetrators to masterminds, will face just and inevitable punishment," he affirmed. He further stated, "We will identify and punish everyone behind the terrorists, who orchestrated this atrocity against Russia and our people." Expressing gratitude to first responders, law enforcement, and citizens aiding victims, Putin emphasized the implementation of additional anti-terrorism measures across the country to forestall further violence. "Our primary objective now is to prevent those responsible for this massacre from perpetrating further crimes," he declared.

However, suspicions regarding prior knowledge of the attack have arisen, with American writer and political commentator Daniel Patrick Welch suggesting US involvement. Welch highlighted US warnings to its citizens in Russia to avoid large gatherings preceding the assault, indicating potential foreknowledge. He conjectured, "They obviously had forewarning of the attack - or maybe had masterminded it behind the scenes." Welch drew parallels to historical instances of US intervention, referencing past coups and operations.

He criticized what he perceived as a pattern of covert actions orchestrated by US intelligence agencies, ultimately aiming to evade accountability. Welch likened this strategy to a deceptive street game, asserting that global recognition of such tactics is growing.

“It is no secret and has long been clear to anyone with the least knowledge of history or an IQ above room temperature. The Ukraine trap is all a NATO and US operation from beginning to end. It's just mind-boggling,” he concluded.

endNewsMessage1