U.S. facing a political crisis: expert

“In the history of the United States, the political and judicial situation of the United States has never been so critical, and in the meantime, last year, this crisis became a noticeable and public complication,” Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Note that unemployment in America, which was estimated to be around 9%, decreased to 2% when Biden took office, but in the meantime, there were problems in the area of ​​Biden and his family, which has now become the focus of the Republicans' activation against him, even on the eve of the U.S. presidential election.”

Bigdeli noted, “In the past year, there have been many reports about Biden's physical condition and his aging and the effect of this issue on the executive process in the White House.”

The expert stated, “The confirmation of Biden's impeachment investigation in the House of Representatives should be seen as pressure on him by Trump's team and the Republicans on the eve of the presidential election. In parallel with this process, we also saw the pressure of conservatives on the Biden administration regarding the resignation of Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense of the United States.

