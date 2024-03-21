Top American, Saudi diplomats meet in Jeddah

According to media reports, Antony Blinken and Faisal bin Farhan bin Faisal Al Saud discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation in various fields.

The foreign ministers of the United States and Saudi Arabia also discussed new developments in the Gaza Strip and Rafah, a southern city being threatened by Israel with a ground invasion, the report said.

They also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and all efforts to ensure the immediate arrival of humanitarian aid into the strip.

On the other hand, the US State Department announced in a statement that Blinken had a conversation with his Saudi counterpart about the urgent need to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza and increase the sending of humanitarian aid to this strip.

According to this statement, the US Secretary of State emphasized Washington's commitment to achieving lasting peace through the creation of a Palestinian state.

The US Secretary of State arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday evening and is scheduled to visit Egypt on Thursday and occupied Palestine on Friday.

