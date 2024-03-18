Putin re-elected as president for fifth term

Ella Pamfilova, the chair of the electoral commission, announced on Monday that some 87.1 million Russians participated in this round of presidential election in Russia, which shows a historic record for the country.

According to the Russian official, 77.44 percent of eligible voters voted in the three-day presidential election.

The chair of the electoral commission noted that the election was held in a very sublime and decent manner and that the turnout was very high and unprecedented, and Putin was re-elected in a landslide victory.

She also pointed to the fact that foreign states attempted to influence the results of the presidential election in Russia, but their plots were doomed to failure.

She went on to say: "In the face of the West we have shown that we are united."

