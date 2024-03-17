Women’s Life in its Glory Under Tender Loving Care

-Flower and Soil

Everyone likens women to flowers.

The noble sentiment of love and respect for women who brighten up our everyday lives is encapsulated in this single word.

However, even a beautiful flower needs soil, nutrition and a tending hand to fully bloom and grow. Likewise, women can only lead happy lives as the flowers of the society and the country under the protection of an advanced social system.

The socialist system of our country is the soil in which our women take root and blossom, and the social benefits and legal measures for women are the nutrients which add vitality to their lives.

The position and rights of women in our country are fully guaranteed institutionally and legally. Under this legal protection, they are provided with all sorts of social benefits.

The Socialist Constitution of the DPRK, the basic legislation of the state, grants women the exact same social position and rights as men. And many sectional laws such as the Socialist Labor Law, the Law on Labor Protection and the Law on Social Insurance and Social Security provide a legal guarantee for establishing a social atmosphere of respecting, protecting and giving preferential treatment to women.

The Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights of the DPRK stipulates that it is the consistent policy of our Republic to ensure gender equality. It proscribes discrimination against women in all its forms and specifies the socio-political rights of women and all other rights they can enjoy in various sectors of social life including the economy, culture, education and public health.

Our women freely take part in state and social activities with the dignity and equal rights as the masters of the country. There are social benefits for women in every single field of their life including working, educational, cultural and family life.

To protect women, to give them preferential treatment has become a social trend in our country. Specialized hospitals for women have been built; mothers who give birth to and take care of many children receive social benefits; and all kinds of measures have been taken to free women from household chores. All these clearly show the features of our society that encourage respect for and giving priority to women.

Thanks to the tender loving care of the Workers’ Party of Korea tending a beautiful flower garden on this land, our women are leading worthwhile lives together with their noble name as a powerful force which is turning one of the wheels of the revolution, and they bloom as flowers of the country, society and life, which would never wither.

-Out of Gratitude for the Benevolent Party

A few days ago, the Fifth National Conference of Mothers was held in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Gifts from the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea were conveyed to all the participants, who distinguished themselves in ensuring beautiful virtues and traits in their families and country as a whole, and also in adding vitality and vigour to society.

The participants raised loud cheers in token of their heartfelt gratitude to the WPK for bestowing affection and benevolence on themselves, ordinary mothers who did what they ought to do.

-Girl Weavers

Women in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, provided with their right to and ample conditions for work by the state, lead a worthwhile life at their workplaces.

The pictures show workers at the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill, who are full of joy and optimism over their work.

