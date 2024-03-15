Gaza death toll reaches 31,341 martyrs

According to Al Mayadeen TV channel, the health ministry also announced that the Israeli occupying regime’s forces also killed 69 Palestinians and injured 110 others over the past 24 hours.

The latest statistics show that the number of injuries has reached 73,134 people so far.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) also declared that 23 children have lost their lives due to malnutrition in northern Gaza.

In the 160th day of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, the regime’s military forces conducted aerial and artillery attacks on different areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from critical humanitarian circumstances as a result of the Israeli attacks, as well as the siege on Gaza. The US and the UK are also complicit in the devastating war.

