Children Reflect the Future: DPRK

Kindergarten and Primary School Pupils Learn at College

Sinuiju Teachers Training College gives extracurricular education to kindergarten and primary school pupils.

In the multi-functional kindergarten classroom the college students give children education on mental abacus calculation and foreign language education as suited to their juvenile psychology. And they help the children improve their creative and thinking abilities by encouraging them to conceive different kinds of intelligent robots and assemble them.



In the primary school classroom, the college students teach the pupils the contents of subjects in the primary school curriculum with the help of modern means of education, thus improving the pupils’ abilities to study various subjects such as mother tongue and maths.

Through such lessons, the students deeply grasp the psychological features of the children and explore new teaching means, techniques and methods.

-Fine Art Prodigy



Kim Jin Ri, aged 7, is a first-year pupil of Mangyongdae Primary School in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang, capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

During his kindergarten days he started drawing pictures and was called a fine art prodigy. In July 2022 his colour pencil drawing Flowered Carriage of Happiness won Excellent Prize at the 8th Asian Children’s Art Exhibition held in China.



On January 1 this year, when Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, came to the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace to greet the New Year’s Day together with the schoolchildren, he drew a bamboo in front of him and gave pleasure to him.

-Triplets and Quadruplets in the DPRK

In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea there are children who become famous from the very day when they are born. They are triplets and quadruplets.

When they are born, the country gives wide publicity to them through TV, radio and newspapers, and awards gold rings and silver daggers to them as well as their parents–gold ring to a girl and silver dagger to a boy.



The triplets and quadruplets grow up under the care of the state from their mother’s pregnancy and birth to their growth until adulthood.

endNewsMessage1