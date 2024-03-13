Hezbollah targeted Israeli military bases in Birket Risha and Jal Al-Alam and destroyed them, al-Quds News Network reported.

Also, Lebanese sources said that two people were martyred and 10 others wounded following several airstrikes on the Beqaa Governorate.

The sources added that a missile fired from an Israeli warplane had crashed into an uninhabited region in the village of Hrajel located in the Keserwan District of the Keserwan-Jbeil Governorate of Lebanon.

Israeli official: Zionist regime loses deterrence against Hezbollah

Hezbollah targets two Israeli military bases, destroys spying items

Chairman of Upper Galilee Regional Council Giora Salz referred to the Lebanese Hezbollah’s missile attacks, admitting that the regime's deterrence power no longer exists against Hezbollah, IRNA reported citing an Israeli newspaper.

Referring to the continued Lebanese Hezbollah missile attacks and the occupying regime's inability to counter these attacks, he underscored that the Zionist regime is unable to revive its deterrence power against Hezbollah.

He called for establishing a buffer zone between Lebanon's Hezbollah and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Earlier today, the Israeli media confirmed that Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards occupied al-Jalil and the Golan, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Describing it as the largest since October 8, Israeli media revealed that "a salvo of about 100 rockets were fired at Israel this morning", detailing that it came in two batches consecutively, 70 rockets in the first, and then 30 in the second.

The Israeli media said that the operation was in response to the aggression on Baalbek last night.

Simultaneously, sirens sounded in the northern Golan, al-Ghajar, and Ain Qenya.

endNewsMessage1