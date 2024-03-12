Israel uses starvation to displace Palestinians: expert

He added, “With these actions, Netanyahu seeks to inject pressure and get concessions, but if he cannot implement his scenario, the role of international actors becomes important here, and they must enter the field to control Tel Aviv.”

The expert added, “Considering the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and the determination of the Palestinians to hold congregational prayers and their own religious ceremonies, there is a possibility of increasing conflicts in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank. One of the reasons can be the pressures resulting from the disruption in the distribution of humanitarian aid.”

endNewsMessage1