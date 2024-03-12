Israel uses starvation to displace Palestinians: expert
“Given the geographical conditions of Gaza, Israel is interested in increasing the pressure on the people of this area in any way in order to force the residents of Gaza to move and migrate from this area. One of their tools is to impose hunger on the people of Gaza,” Lasjerdi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
He added, “With these actions, Netanyahu seeks to inject pressure and get concessions, but if he cannot implement his scenario, the role of international actors becomes important here, and they must enter the field to control Tel Aviv.”
The expert added, “Considering the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and the determination of the Palestinians to hold congregational prayers and their own religious ceremonies, there is a possibility of increasing conflicts in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank. One of the reasons can be the pressures resulting from the disruption in the distribution of humanitarian aid.”