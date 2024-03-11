U.S. seeks exile of Hamas leaders by creation temporary port in Gaza: Expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Hassan Hanizadeh said explained dimensions of the American plan to build a temporary port in Gaza and noted that “The US President's plan to create a temporary dock and port around the shores of Gaza City is actually a political maneuver and a double act with dangerous goals behind it.”

America and Israel are seeking to deport all the leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance out of Gaza over time in the name of sending food and humanitarian aid, which in principle will benefit Israel, the expert emphasized.

endNewsMessage1