US military base in Syria comes under drone attack

According to Russia’s Sputnik news agency, a source said that a US military base at the Koniko gas field in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zur came under attack with two drones.

As a result of the drone attack, a column of smoke rose into the air over the US military base. However, more details of the strike have not been released so far.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted US positions in Iraq and Syria on numerous occasions following the onset of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip because the United States actively aided and abetted the massacre of Palestinians.

Instantly after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime’s army initiated an all-out devastating war on Gaza, resulting in over 30,000 martyrs and more than 70,000 injured, mostly women and children.

