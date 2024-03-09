Expert outlines reasons behind Moscow and Beijing’s opposition to appointment of envoy for Afghanistan

“China has its eyes on Afghanistan's resources and does not care what action is taken inside this country by the Taliban,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The fact is that current Afghanistan is exposed to intense competition from the West and the European Union on one side and China and Russia on the other. Each side seeks to expand their influence based on their interests.”

The expert stated, “In appearance, China and Russia have no sensitivity towards Afghanistan's internal issues, including human rights and women's issues, and they regulate their relations with Kabul outside of this framework. On the other hand, the United States acts against these two countries and seeks to put pressure on Kabul.”

endNewsMessage1