UNRWA says Israel tortured UN staff to tell lies

According to Reuters, the UNRWA said in a February 2024 report that some employees released into Gaza from Israeli detention said they were forced to falsely state that staff took part in Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7.

According to the report, the UN staffers suffered severe physical beatings. “Agency staff members have been subject to threats and coercion by the Israeli authorities while in detention, and pressured to make false statements against the Agency, including that the Agency has affiliations with Hamas and that UNRWA staff members took part in the 7 October 2023 atrocities.”

UNRWA has called for further inquiry into all human rights abuses in the Gaza war.

According to the latest report two days ago, over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

