Experts outlines consequences of Super Tuesday

“In the Democratic Party, the most problems are generally attributed to Biden himself because he is not in good physical and mental condition and even in recent months, many doctors criticized his health level. On the other hand, in the Michigan primary election, 13% of voters considered him a non-committal option due to his support for Israel, which was not very suitable for him,” Motaharnia said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In the Republican camp, although Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are competing with each other, Trump has presented himself as the main option for now and there is even a possibility that he will return to the White House. Nikki Haley tries to challenge Trump in any way, but I think Trump is the main winner of the Republican Party.”

The expert stated, “Trump has tried to present himself to the public opinion in every reasonable way, and on the other hand, in the Democratic Party, Biden is a prisoner of his physical problems.”

