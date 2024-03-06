Never seeks to involve Lebanon into war: Hezbollah

We do not use Lebanon as a battlefield, but we defend it with our lives so that our country does not become a battlefield. There are young people who are martyred for defending the dignity and honor of Lebanon, he was quoted by Lebanon's Ahed news site on Tuesday.

Sheikh Qassem also touched on messages of Amos Hochstein, the American mediator in the negotiations on the drawing of maritime borders, saying they are not important as Hezbollah does not interfere as he is in contact with the Lebanese authorities.

He said Hochstein's words are not new but our stance is clear and our attacks will continue as long as Israel goes ahead with its bloody military campaign in Gaza.

In response to some western messages to Lebanon, Qassem said that “neither threats will scare us, nor will their negative messages”.

He emphasized once again that Lebanon would stop its operations the moment the Gaza war ends, saying the resistance group acts in the right way and takes the interests of the people into consideration.

Qassem also revealed that the Israeli regime wanted to launch a surprise attack on Lebanon just a few days after the October 7 Al-Aqasa Storm operation by Hamas, which the regime made a pretext to launched a genocidal war on Gaza.

endNewsMessage1