Children dying of starvation in Gaza, WHO chief warns

"Grim findings during @WHO visits to Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern #Gaza: severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed," Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

"The visits over the weekend were the first since early October 2023 despite our efforts to gain more regular access to the north of Gaza. The situation at Al-Awda Hospital is particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed," he added.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital is the only pediatric hospital in the north of Gaza and is overwhelmed with patients. The lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children. The lack of electricity poses a serious threat to patient care, especially in critical areas like the intensive care unit and the neonatal unit," he noted.

"We managed to deliver 9,500 litres of fuel to each hospital, and some essential medical supplies. This is a fraction of the urgent lifesaving needs," he stated.

"We appeal to Israel to ensure humanitarian aid can be delivered safely, and regularly. Civilians, especially children, and health staff need scaled-up help immediately. But the key medicine all these patients need is peace. Ceasefire," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Earlier on March 3, Catherine Russell, the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) once again warned the international community about the impact of the Israeli war on children in Gaza, saying they are suffering from acute malnutrition and are on the brink of death.

Russell called for a “ceasefire now”, arguing that “every minute counts” for children in Gaza facing “deadly” malnutrition.

She stated that even a minute's delay in the access of Palestinian children in Gaza to food, water, medical care, and protection from Israeli bullets and bombs will have terrible consequences.

