Israel has no choice but to agree to a ceasefire: expert

“Considering the recent crimes committed by Israel and the targeting of Palestinians who were receiving humanitarian aid, the international community and the United States came to the conclusion that a ceasefire should be established as soon as possible so that the tension in Gaza and the occupied territories subsides,” Zanganeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Therefore, considering that Hamas has also set a time limit for ceasefire negotiations and exchange of prisoners, it seems that Israel has no choice but to agree to this agreement so that the situation calms down for at least six weeks.”

The expert also referred to the possibility of escalation of tensions during the holy month of Ramadan, saying, “An important point that should be taken into consideration is that we will soon enter the holy month of Ramadan, and according to their religious tradition, the Palestinians will come to Jerusalem and gather for congregational prayers.”

Zanganeh noted, “These gatherings are terrifying for Israel, and on the other hand, the Palestinians do not retreat from their religious obligations, and this issue can lead to a conflict between them and the Israelis.”

endNewsMessage1