Israel's crime in al-Rashid carried out to boycott the talks: Expert

Commenting on Israel's new crime in Gaza against humanitarian aid recipients, Reza Mirabiyan told ILNA that the action of the Zionist regime at this time should be seen as a boycott of the negotiations because they don't want to be burdened by political commitments in the form of negotiations and ceasefire.

The action of the Israeli army against the residents of Gaza sends the message that Tel Aviv does not want the current situation to calm down and the war to end, he noted.

According to the current situation, Israel may launch a ground attack on Rafah, he continued.

The expert emphasized that the massacre in al-Rashid can be considered as a form of political pressure on Hamas, so that eventually it will be forced to accept an agreement with the Zionist regime.

