Israeli Attacks on Homes Leave 17 Dead in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, citing medical sources, Israeli jets struck two houses east of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals. In Jabalia camp, located in northern Gaza, another Israeli strike hit a house, claiming the lives of two people. The targeted house in Jabalia was reportedly sheltering 70 displaced individuals.

Footage circulated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society depicts its medics rescuing an injured individual from an Israeli strike on a home in Deir el-Balah. Additionally, the team recovered the body of a person killed in the attack. Deir el-Balah bore the brunt of intense Israeli bombing overnight, with at least 15 fatalities reported as three homes were targeted and destroyed.

Meanwhile, Gaza residents are grappling with the aftermath of what they are terming the "flour atrocity," referring to an incident on Thursday morning near Gaza City where a large group of aid seekers were targeted, resulting in at least 115 deaths. Al-Shifa Hospital, ill-equipped to handle the surge in injuries, faces the risk of further casualties. Simultaneously, Palestinians endure an onslaught of bombings across Gaza, with Deir el-Balah experiencing the largest attack overnight, leading to the destruction of three homes. Tragically, at least four victims were sheltering in tents when they lost their lives.

The violence extends beyond residential areas, with additional strikes targeting buildings and farmland near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. In Khan Younis, devastation is widespread, particularly around Nasser Hospital, which remains under military siege. Israeli snipers positioned in surrounding buildings pose a continuous threat, obstructing aid convoys from reaching the facility.

Amidst the chaos, it appears that nowhere is safe across the Gaza Strip as everything becomes a potential target.

endNewsMessage1