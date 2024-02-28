Israel failed to make achievements in north of Gaza: Expert

"Today, we see that with the non-fulfillment of the goals of the Zionist regime, Tel Aviv has gradually become willing to negotiate,” Hadi Afqahi told ILNA.

The resistance of Hamas has caused Israel to be pushed to the negotiating table, he said, adding that it should be noted that a ground attack on Rafah would be very costly for Tel Aviv.

If Israel had the ability to carry out ground operations, it would have cleared the northern part of Gaza first, instead of entering Khan Yunis and then Rafah, the expert emphasized.

endNewsMessage1