Expert outlines creation of technocratic government in Gaza

Speaking to ILNA, Ali Asqar Zargar said that the United States is seeking to implement a six-week ceasefire in Gaza to finally create a calm atmosphere.

Washington seeks to create a new legal entity as a technocratic government in Gaza to confront Israel and negotiate with it, he noted.

He added that “This technocrat government can also have the support of the Arabs and finally negotiate with Tel Aviv so that Israel can take steps towards handing over the internal security of Palestine to the new government.”

endNewsMessage1