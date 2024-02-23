Hezbollah conducts fresh attacks on Israeli-occupied territories

According to the Al Mayadeen TV network, the Israeli regime’s media outlets reported a new missile attack by Hezbollah fighters on the northern occupied Palestine inflicting heavy damage on the regime.

Kfar Yuval settlement in the Isba al-Jalil region near Lebanon’s border was targeted by resistance fighters’ missiles. Local officials in the region announced the closure of roads in the Beit Hillel region until further notice.

A military base located in Qiryat Shemona was also targeted by Hezbollah’s drones.

At the same time, the Israeli regime’s army shelled El Hamames hilltop located near Al Matla town.

Following the onset of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Hezbollah kicked off retaliatory attacks on the Israeli regime’s positions in a bid to engage the regime’s forces in the northern front and reduce Israeli pressures on Gazan fighters.

As a result of Hezbollah’s strikes, tens of thousands of Israeli settlers have abandoned their settlements near the Lebanese borderline.

