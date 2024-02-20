Egypt can postpone displacement of Rafah residents: expert

“In the current situation, there is no clear perspective regarding the forced migration of Rafah residents to the Sinai desert, but Cairo can delay this dangerous project with its opposition. For example, Egypt can stop the people of Gaza and Rafah from moving to the Sinai desert by building concrete walls, but it will undoubtedly face the wrath of the United States government,” Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive article for ILNA.

He added, “There are only two reasons for the pressure on the people of Gaza and especially the residents of Rafah by Israel in the current situation. First, there is the issue of evacuating the people of Gaza, and secondly, the pressure on the resistance to accept Israel's final terms, in order to lead this movement to back down from its demands.”

