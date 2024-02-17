Navalny’s death to only affect some Russian youth and elites: expert

“Navalny, empty-handed and with only one blog, was able to present himself and his discourse among a multitude of media, and from nothing, he became famous and attracted the youth of Russia to his side, and they also supported him. Accordingly, the shock of his death will generally include the youth of Russia, but it cannot be said that an effective and comprehensive wave will be launched against the Kremlin,” Beheshtipour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Probably not much will happen in the public arena after Navalny's death. I even believe that his death is unlikely to have an overarching impact on the Russian presidential election, which will be held in about a month.”

The expert noted, “I must say that everything is ready for Putin to become the president for another six years, but the case of Navalny's death can have a negative effect on the atmosphere of the Russian elite and especially on the youth.”

