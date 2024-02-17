Quarter of Gazans suffering from hunger: UN official

People in Gaza include 80% of the population who suffer from severe food shortage worldwide, Shehab news agency of Palestine on Saturday reported.

In a related development, the UN World Food Program (WFP) wrote on its X in late December 2023, “As we count down to a new year, there is a different kind of countdown in #Gaza.”

The WFP had warned against “starvation for millions” in Gaza. The body also stressed the importance of establishing a “long-term ceasefire” which is considered as the sole solution to the crisis.

Also, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in a statement on February 16 has expressed deep concern about the Israeli regime’s “plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently sheltering from the fighting.”

“The EU asks the Israeli Government not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance,” the statement said.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, nearly 29,000 Palestinians including thousands of children and women have been killed in Gaza.

endNewsMessage1