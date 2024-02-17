Israel exploiting media leverage to put pressure on resistance: expert

“Almost more than 130 days have passed since Israel's war against the Gaza Strip, and this strip is still under the attacks of the Zionist regime. After the ceasefire in the middle of the war, the media had announced several times that the ceasefire and negotiations were available, which I must say was a media trap,” Cheraghi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Unfortunately, many media in the region unintentionally published conflicting news about the ceasefire, which created a false hope and soon turned into despair, and finally caused the pressure of public opinion to increase against the resistance groups. Based on this, regarding the news that is published and constantly contradicts the ceasefire discussion, its output is a clear issue against the Palestinian resistance.”

According to the expert, the Zionists will use their pressure to gain benefits from America and Arab countries but their main goals of the war in Gaza were not achieved.

endNewsMessage1