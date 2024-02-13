US military base in Syria targeted with missile

According to IRNA, citing Arab media, the missile hit the base located in the al-Omar oil field in Syria’s Deir ez-Zour province in the early hours of Monday.

This base has come under repeated drone and missile attacks in recent months, mostly claimed by the Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of several resistance factions in Iraq.

The new attack was launched just 2 days after a similar attack was carried out on the same military base as well as the one located in the Koniko gas field.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks on American forces that have maintained their illegal presence in the Arab country.

Iraqi Resistance groups have repeatedly hit US military bases and facilities inside Iraqi and cross the brooder in Syria.

Resistance groups in Iraq and elsewhere are outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they say is a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.

