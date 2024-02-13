For People’s Happiness; On the 82nd Birth Anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong Il

Greeting their greatest auspicious national holiday in February, the Day of the Shining Star, birthday of Kim Jong Il, eternal chairman of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Korean people look back with deep emotion upon his great career.

Having resolved, in the first days after he embarked on the road of revolution, to be master of the revolution in Korea, he followed the road of patriotism until the last moment of his life.

Cherishing ardent love and tender feeling for his country and people, he visited over 14 290 units across the country in his lifetime, travelling more than 669 844 km, about 17 times as long as the circumference of the earth.

Thanks to his super-intensity forced march on the road of Songun-based leadership, road to national prosperity and road of love for the people, the DPRK could demonstrate its strength to the world and provide a strong foundation for building it into a powerful socialist country, and the dignity and prestige of its people reached the highest level possible.

Now the Korean people, holding Kim Jong Il in high esteem as their eternal leader and under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, convey from one generation into the next the immortal exploits he performed for the prosperity of the country and their happiness.

