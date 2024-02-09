Expert outlines American efforts to link Gaza crisis to Saudi-Israel normalization

“Blinken visited the region for the fifth time, and accordingly, we should understand that the United States is seeking to establish a new atmosphere in the normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations. On this basis, Anthony Blinken has announced that Saudi Arabia is willing to normalize relations with Israel, but in parallel with the same process, Riyadh has also announced that the normalization of relations with Israel will be done when the ceasefire in Gaza is implemented, and finally, a clear road map should be put on the agenda to marginalize the current crisis,” Zargar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In this situation, the Americans seek to create a specific deterrence with their regional presence in favor of the Arab countries that are in harmony with Israel. These crises are meant in a way in favor of Israel and in line with the interests of Tel Aviv. In this regard, the Arabs have adopted their specific policy, and in the meantime, the Saudis are seeking to adopt their own solutions. Riyadh wants to withdraw from tension-causing cases and move towards development more than anything else.”

The expert noted, “The United States announces that Saudi Arabia is seeking to normalize relations with Israel. In fact, there are two conditions in this issue, first, the end of the Gaza war and the second is the determination of a final solution to the entire conflict between Palestine and Israel.”

