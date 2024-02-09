Gaza death toll tops 27,800

The ministry announced on Thursday, saying that 130 people were killed and 170 others injured in 15 massacres committed by the Israeli regime over the 24 hours alone.

It said that many of the victims of the latest attacks are under the rubble or on the streets as Israeli forces prevent emergency teams from reaching them.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has also said that the regime’s troops prevent deliveries of aid and medical supplies to Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in Khan Yunis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip that has been the focal point of Israeli attacks in the past few weeks.

endNewsMessage1