Israel targets Syria’s Homs with missiles

The Al-Mayadeen network reported on Wednesday morning about the renewed attack but did not mention more details of the targeted areas included.

A few minutes ago, various areas of Homs province, including al-Oras and the outskirts of al-Qasir.

A Syrian military official has been quoted by SANA as saying that several Israeli missiles were fired from the north at around 30:30 AM local time.

“The Syrian air defense intercepted and destroyed most of the missiles”, he said, adding that the attack, however, left several civilians dead or injured and caused material damage to property.

SANA earlier reported that several explosions were heard around the capital Damascus.

The Zionist regime also targeted a workshop of the Technical Services Department in the south of Homs, killing a woman and injuring 7 other people.

Sabrin News Telegram channel affiliated with the Iraqi resistance also reported that the Zionist regime targeted areas in Homs province using the airspace of northern Lebanon.

Israel frequently targets Syria, especially the position of resistance fighters, who have played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Syrian government has lodged dozens of complaints at the United Nations and the UN Security Council asking them to rein in the Israeli regime from such attacks, which Damascus says are aimed at propping up terrorists.

