Expert outlines reasons behind US attacks on Iraq and Syria

“With the aforementioned attacks, Biden is sending the message that 1- he is able to manage the scene, 2- he will establish the security of international waterways and 3- he will target the arms of Tehran,” Sadatian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He said, “The American president has put a multifaceted doctrine on the agenda, one part of which includes limited military movements and the other part is related to non-conflict with Iran.”

The expert continued, “Parallel to this process, negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza are also discussed. Hamas and Israel each announced their conditions, but again, there was no specific outcome for Netanyahu. For this reason, Israel has provoked America in the region.”

He noted, “Britain has sided with the United States in international waterways due to the increase in shipping costs and the long time it takes for ships to reach their destination, and through its attacks on Yemen, it warns that Sana'a has disrupted international security and shipping security. In other words, London and Washington are somehow highlighting the anti-security and international economic components centered on Yemen.”

