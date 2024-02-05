Hezbollah launches fresh missile attacks on Israeli-controlled targets

Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network reported on Monday that Hezbollah fighters had hit Israeli military bases in the Al-Jalil Al-Alaa region located in the north of occupied Palestine.

It said at least five missiles had been fired from southern Lebanon at Israeli targets in the north of occupied Palestine.

That comes as the Israeli regime’s media outlets said that sirens had sounded 18 times in Israeli settlements located near Lebanon’s border as a result of attacks conducted by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah on Sunday.

According to Lebanese news website Elnashra, sources affiliated with the Israeli regime have pointed to the escalation of tension between Hezbollah and the regime’s forces in recent days.

On Sunday, the resistance fighters carried out around 15 strikes on Israeli-occupied territories, Israeli media reported, adding that it cannot be described as a normal day of confrontations on the regime's northern front.

The cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces over the past four months have forced tens of thousands of settlers to leave their settlements near Lebanon’s border.

endNewsMessage1