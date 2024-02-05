US coalition jets violated Syrian airspace: Russia

According to the Russian News Agency TASS, Vadim Kolit, the deputy of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Conflicting Parties in Syria, said the actions by the US and its partners could cause an air accident or escalate the situation in the Syrian airspace

“Two F-15 fighter jets violated Syrian airspace twice in the Al-Tanf area, where international airlines pass through”, he warned.

The Russian official had issued a similar warning in November when American warplanes and drones violated Syrian airspace 6 times in 24 hours.

The latest remarks followed the United States confirmation that it launched new attacks against Syria and Iraq in response to the killing of three soldiers in a recent drone strike on an American military base in Jordan.

The US military targeted more than 85 positions with multiple aircraft, including long-range bombers, CENTCOM claimed.

Iraq condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty while Syria said the attack targeted the same region where its forces are battling the remnants of Daesh group and this proves US collusion with terrorists.

Iran called the US military adventurism a threat to regional and international peace and security, adding that aggression against Iraq and Syria to suffice the interest and goals of the Zionist regime

Tehran also warned that US move risks expanding the dimensions and geography of war and conflict in the region.

endNewsMessage1