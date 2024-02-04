US attacks on Iraq, Syria make situation more complex: Oman

The strikes launched by the US against some positions in Iraq and Syria are fruitless, Al-Busaidi has told Aljazeera.

He went on to say that the attacks posed a threat to regional stability.

Such attacks make it more convoluted to find a solution to the root cause of the region's current challenges, including violence and extremism, he noted.

He also voiced deep concern over the continuation of the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on Gaza, noting that the only way out of this situation is to recognize an independent Palestinian state and the withdrawal of the Zionist occupiers from this region.

endNewsMessage1