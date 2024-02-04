Tel Aviv dragged Washington to new Middle East quagmire: expert

“Although the United States did not want to enter the region's quagmire, Israel was able to drag the United States into a new quagmire in the Middle East, which was against Washington's wishes. In the meantime, Biden's conditions inside the United States are not suitable, and against his will, he has entered a new and dangerous process that could cause the downfall of the President of the United States in the upcoming elections,” Safataj said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Tel Aviv had proposed the evacuation of Gaza from the presence of Hamas and was following the discussion of the settlement of Jews in this area, which ultimately did not happen. Israel has come to the conclusion that Hamas cannot be practically destroyed, and in this situation, the United States is forced to bring the Gaza case to a definite end, because right now in the West, demonstrations against the United States and Israel are held on a weekly or daily basis. This has created a negative wave against them.”

The expert stated, “The killing of civilians has strengthened the position of Hamas, and on the other hand, Israel cannot declare this issue as a definite achievement after 120 days.”

According to Safataj, Israel’s acceptance of Hamas conditions means a defeat for Tel Aviv.

endNewsMessage1