Iraqi Islamic Resistance conducts drone attack on Haifa

In a statement on Thursday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance said that its forces targeted Haifa with a drone in response to the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the killing of Palestinian people, including women, children, and the elderly.

The statement emphasized that the attacks will continue until the war stops.

The Zionist regime waged the Gaza war on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

With the Israeli war continuing unabated and amid a rising number of civilian deaths in Gaza, resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s fighters launched military operations against US and Israeli interests to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.

