U.S. failed to pit Jordan against Iraq: expert

“The president of the United States is under severe pressure from his opponents, and one of the reasons why the Biden cabinet did not hide the aforementioned attack and openly took a stand against it was the fear of internal criticism,” Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He also outlined five possible scenarios following the attack. “First, the American government is generally sensitive to the killing of its forces, and what is likely is that the United States will react to this attack. Second, since the beginning of the Gaza war, this is the first time that the US government has announced that some of its forces were killed in the region. The third scenario is that the Biden administration, under the pressure of the Republicans and the election atmosphere, will try to show a reaction that will not be blamed for weakness and inaction in front of regional competitors,” he said.

The expert added, “The fourth scenario is that after carrying out coordinated and relatively intense attacks in the region, it is not unlikely that the United States will move towards creating a solution to end the war in Gaza and intensify the conflict in order to control the current situation and prevent the formation of an unwanted situation in the direction of the expansion of the war.”

He noted, “The fifth scenario is that the American government does not seek to get the situation in the region out of control and expand the war in the region, and despite the strengthening of the American military presence in the region in the last three months, the situation is not such that it can manage a war parallel to the Gaza war.”

